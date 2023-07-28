2 Michigan residents test positive for mosquito-borne virus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan residents have tested positive for a mosquito-borne virus—the first cases detected in 2023.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the two residents from Oakland and Macomb counties are the first humans to have mosquito-borne illnesses in 2023. They both have Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

MDHHS reminds residents that the best way to protect against all mosquito-borne illnesses—including JCV, West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE)—is to prevent mosquito bites.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so we advise using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “It’s a good idea to take extra precautions during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are from dusk to dawn.”

JCV and other mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has gotten the virus by feeding on an infected animal.

Most people who contract the virus have no symptoms of illness, but some may become ill two to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms typically include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses such as meningitis and encephalitis.

MDHHS said the best way to prevent any mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. These precautions include the following:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol and 2-undecanone. Follow the product label instructions and reapply as directed.

Don’t use repellent on children under two months old. Instead, dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs and cover crib, stroller and baby carrier with mosquito netting.

Wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Use bed nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions with no window screens.

Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water once a week.

