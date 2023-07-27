WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm that prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Southeast Ingham County Wednesday may have produced a tornado. In a video submitted to News 10 by a viewer, you can see what appears to be a possible tornado touch down near the Stockbridge area.

In the video, you can see debris flying through the air. This storm went on to cause damage to trees and powerlines in Ingham and Livingston Counties.

The storms also caused thousands of Consumers Energy customers to lose power.

Wednesday was a First Alert Weather day at News 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.