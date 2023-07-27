Advertise With Us

WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms

Debris can be seen lifting into the air in the video. The National Weather Service will investigate.
Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge (Video: Jennifer Fletcher)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm that prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Southeast Ingham County Wednesday may have produced a tornado. In a video submitted to News 10 by a viewer, you can see what appears to be a possible tornado touch down near the Stockbridge area.

In the video, you can see debris flying through the air. This storm went on to cause damage to trees and powerlines in Ingham and Livingston Counties.

The storms also caused thousands of Consumers Energy customers to lose power.

Wednesday was a First Alert Weather day at News 10.

