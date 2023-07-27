Advertise With Us

Thousands still without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through Wednesday

The area near the Jackson and Hillsdale County line saw some of the most significant damage.
Storm damage from severe storms Wednesday afternoon
By WILX News 10 and Seth Wells
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands are waking up without power Thursday after severe storms rolled through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Downed trees and powerlines were caused by strong winds that were part of those storms.

As of 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy was reporting nearly 400 outages across Michigan and over 22,000 customers were will without power. You can check the updated outage map for yourself by clicking here.

News 10 Today is live in Jackson County this morning getting a first-hand look at some of the damage caused by the storms. Consumers Energy expects many of the outages to be resolved at some point Thursday.

A possible tornado was also spotted near Stockbridge Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with News 10 for all of your First Alert Weather coverage.

