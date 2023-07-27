Survivors of Larry Nassar file lawsuit against MSU over ‘secret decisions’ made on releasing documents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Survivors of disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar and a group of parents of survivors, known as POSSE, filed a lawsuit against MSU for what the survivors and parents say are secret decisions made about releasing documents in the case.

The lawsuit against MSU and its Trustees intends to force MSU to follow laws designed to protect the public from government officials who try to do things behind closed doors to avoid public scrutiny.

Nassar pleaded guilty in 2018 to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct—he also pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.

More than 500 survivors came forward, and many reported being assaulted before they were 13.

According to the press release, the group is calling for accountability from the university, not money.

“Survivors deserve to know what MSU is hiding, and the community does, also,” said Clasina Syrovy, one of the women who gave an impact statement in 2018 in Ingham County Court. “Aside from MSU violating the Freedom of Information Act and blatantly hiding 6,000 documents relevant to the case from us for five-and-a-half years, we have had our integrity questioned and character targeted by MSU, the board of trustees and even the interim president.

“Why hide the vote on releasing the documents?” said Syrovy. “Why hide documents if there is nothing to see? We are still waiting for closure.”

The survivors said the university has refused to release more than 6,000 documents to the Michigan Attorney General’s office to investigate how Nassar was allowed to get away with his behavior.

The lawsuit calls for the court to cancel decisions made behind closed doors and publicly vote on releasing the 6,000 documents, for the university to turn over emails and other communications about decisions trustees may have made out of the public eye, in violation of the law, to have the court declare that MSU violated the Freedom of Information Act and to compel the university to comply with both FOIA and the Open Meetings Act going forward.

