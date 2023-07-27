SAG AFTRA strike has impact in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 160,000 screenwriters and actors in the United States are on strike, chanting “When we fight, we win. When we fight, we win, we are on the right side of history,” on the picket lines.

Contract negotiations with studio and streaming services have stalled over pay increases, artificial intelligence, and residual payments.

Actors in Mid-Michigan, like Aqeel Ash-Shakoor and Al Martin, said the pause on tv shows and movies is necessary for the future of these industries.

Ash-Shakoor has a recurring role portraying Captain Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay), and Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola’s (Ice-T) boss on the NBC drama ‘Law & Order: SVU.’

“We ended in May of this year and right now we’re put on hold until the strike is over,” said Ash-Shakoor.

He said he went to downtown Detroit to strike with other actors, writers, and supporters, drawing attention to the issues film and television industries are facing -like job security and better pay.

“Those of you that watch the television shows now, if you don’t get to see them you catch up from a streaming channel,” he said.

Because of the strike, actors like Al Martin have to wait to join the union for Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, known as SAG AFTRA.

“My agent had booked an opportunity for me. And, low and behold, when that opportunity came, a week after that is when the union went on strike,” said Martin, calling the moment bittersweet. “You look at what the actors who are in the union already, what they’re fighting for.”

He says they’re fighting for contract negotiations surrounding compensation from their shows playing on streaming services.

MSU Film Studies professor Pete Johnston said writers and actors are striking against the increased use of Artificial Intelligence, as well.

“That the studios will value real, human-written scripts (and), actors, the studios are talking about scanning their likeness and being able to use them at will, use A.I. creation to put backgrounds actors in films without having to pay people,” Johnston explains.

“You have series-regular-actors that have seen residual checks of pennies,” Ash-Shakoor said.

Production on fall TV shows and movies like ‘Deadpool 3′ and ‘Gladiator 2′ were put on hold when the strike was announced.

Writers and actors are waiting for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to come back to the table and negotiate contracts.

