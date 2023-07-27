Advertise With Us

Round table discussion held in Lansing on suicide prevention among veterans

By Riley Connell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Helping those who served our country—that’s the goal with Thursday’s discussion on mental health services for veterans.

The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs held a round table discussion on July 27 to discuss suicide prevention among our veterans in Lansing.

Providing sufficient mental health access for vets has been at the center of this discussion, and so far, several state leaders, including lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist have spoken at the round table.

Director of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Adam Holier started this conversation by sharing that there are currently 650,000 vets in Michigan, he said the first step in preventing suicide is knowing who and where those veterans are.

There’s also been discussion of bringing mental health services to LGBTQ+ service members.

