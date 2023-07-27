MSHDA awards $5 million in grants to Michigan organizations to enhance energy-efficiency
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded $5 million in grants to organizations statewide.
The grants are part of the second round of funding for the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE).
MI-HOPE, an extension of MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancement program, is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to help homeowners with home repairs and upgrades to enhance energy efficiency. By partnering with local government and nonprofit agencies, MI-HOPE supports Michigan households by facilitating home improvements, including roof and window replacement, HVAC modifications, electrical and appliance upgrades, storm door installation and more.
MSHDA awarded a total of $5,522,862 across the following local agencies:
- Arenac County: $262,500
- Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency: $250,000
- Cass County Land Bank Authority: $500,000
- City of Dowagiac: $300,000
- City of Lapeer: $210,000
- City of Montrose: $300,000
- City of Owosso: $105,000
- Copper Country Habitat for Humanity: $500,000
- Habitat for Humanity Capital Region: $500,000
- Human Development Commission: $500,000
- Iosco County: $500,000
- Ogemaw County: $262,500
- Oscoda County: $262,500
- Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan: $270,362
- Saginaw County Community Action Committee, Inc.: $150,000
- The Salvation Army: $500,000
- Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community: $150,000
Applications for additional MI-HOPE funding rounds are open to nonprofit agencies and local governments.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.