MSHDA awards $5 million in grants to Michigan organizations to enhance energy-efficiency

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded $5 million in grants to organizations statewide.

The grants are part of the second round of funding for the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE).

MI-HOPE, an extension of MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancement program, is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to help homeowners with home repairs and upgrades to enhance energy efficiency. By partnering with local government and nonprofit agencies, MI-HOPE supports Michigan households by facilitating home improvements, including roof and window replacement, HVAC modifications, electrical and appliance upgrades, storm door installation and more.

MSHDA awarded a total of $5,522,862 across the following local agencies:

Arenac County: $262,500

Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency: $250,000

Cass County Land Bank Authority: $500,000

City of Dowagiac: $300,000

City of Lapeer: $210,000

City of Montrose: $300,000

City of Owosso: $105,000

Copper Country Habitat for Humanity: $500,000

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region: $500,000

Human Development Commission: $500,000

Iosco County: $500,000

Ogemaw County: $262,500

Oscoda County: $262,500

Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan: $270,362

Saginaw County Community Action Committee, Inc.: $150,000

The Salvation Army: $500,000

Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community: $150,000

Applications for additional MI-HOPE funding rounds are open to nonprofit agencies and local governments.

