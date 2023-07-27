Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Michigan’s Urban Search and Rescue Team returns from Vermont following severe weather

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Urban Search and Rescue Team recently returned from providing rescue efforts in Vermont, as severe weather continues across the country.

Shadd Whitehead, one of the team members on Michigan’s Urban Search and Rescue Team who traveled to Vermont early in July for rescue efforts, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters on how the team has been able to help the affected areas.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power
Lansing Police identify victim killed in crash on Cedar Street
The boy was found in the shallow end of the pool by his father.
2-year old drowns in Jackson County pool
Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

If your dreams barbie girl the dreams of little girls may have been about playing with a...
What The Tech?: How much is your Barbie worth?
Ingham County Fair begins Sunday
MSHDA awards $5 million in grants to Michigan organizations to enhance energy-efficiency
Ingham Country Fair Trivia Day 4