Mid-Michigan cleaning up tornado damage

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - Two tornadoes were in our area Wednesday. The National Weather Service was in Munith today, investigating one of the tornadoes and speaking with people who witnessed it Wednesday afternoon.

Downed trees from yesterday’s storms, are causing quite the headache today. As some people headed straight to their basements for cover, others captured home video of the twister in their front yard.

Outside of S&J auto shop Wednesday afternoon, you could find some people working on cars, as well as a tornado.

“We was sitting in here cuz it got windy for a minute, and then my worker was like ‘uh hey I see a tornado’ and I’m like ‘yeah right’” said Jamie Dingee, the S&J Auto and Hobby Shop Owner.

Residents say the tornado moved quickly, and that the real mess of rain and wind seemed to come before and after they saw it pass by. The damage in the area is very narrowly located, and everyone News 10 spoke to in the field, says their power has already been restored.

“For the majority, we’re all still standing, and everything that’s broken and busted can be replaced and fixed and nobody got hurt so we’re pretty grateful for that.” said Jason Fletcher, a homeowner in Munith dealing with damage.

Fletcher lost several trees in his yard, with most reaching higher than six feet tall even on their side.

“It’s amazing to see the strength of it you know. When you know a limb is that big around (estimates size with hands), and in the air, 5 or 6 hundred yards in the air, it’s quite and ordeal.” said Fletcher.

He says his dog is happy to have more sticks on the ground, and that he’s just happy to have lots of neighbors lending power tools and a helping hand.

“It’s awe inspiring. Makes you really feel how small you are compared to all the stuff that could happen. You know?” said Fletcher.

While it literally hit close to home, fletcher says the biggest problem is no more shade, and too much fire wood.

A lot of the power outages are between Hillsdale and Jackson. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call authorities.

