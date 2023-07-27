Mel Tucker meets Downtown Coaches Club for BBQ

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Ten Media Days have now come and gone in college football, which signals the unofficial start of the college football season.

Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans met with the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday Tucker and Co. returned to East Lansing, where nearly the entire team and staff joined up with MSU’s official booster club, the MSU Downtown Coaches Club for an evening barbeque.

Newly-appointed Assistant Athletic Director and NIL & Special Advisor to Athletic Director Darien Harris introduced Tucker, who briefly spoke with attendees, which was member-only.

Tucker and the team exchanged selfies and conversations with long-time Michigan State supporters over Saddleback BBQ, which catered the event.

In the newest era of NIL, Tucker still knows the impact of community and fan support and felt obligated to show thanks to the many who tirelessly support the MSU program.

”It’s very important. The Downtown Coaches Club has been in existence I think since 1946, so they’re very strong supporters. They bleed green and white, they support us through thick and tin and we’re just really happy to be out here sharing a meal with them,” Tucker said, as he readies to enter Year Four as head coach. “These are seasons ticket holders. A lot of people have been supporting this program for 25, 30 years and they just like to get to know the coaches. They can’t wait for the season to get started, so it’s always good to come out and spend some time with them.”

Nearly every player was in attendance, dispersed amongst the attendees, trading selfies and conversations ahead of the season. They too, understand the importance of showing support for the fanbase.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to get around people who support and love us, you gotta come out here,” senior wide receiver Tre Mosley said. “The times we are free, we gotta come out here and show support because they show us so much support throughout the season. Whenever we get the opportunity, we love to come out here and show our faces.”

The event was a first time for some and they were more than grateful for Tucker and his team taking the time enjoy a short time with them.

“Absolutely an awesome environment and experience just to meet with the coaches and players,” first-time attendee Joe Martin said. “It’s just amazing. Absolutely awesome to experience all of this. I give credit to Tucker. Awesome for MSU to put this on, an amazing turnout. I’m just so happy.”

From here, Michigan State is just days away from opening up its preseason fall camp.

The Spartans will report on Wednesday, before their first practice gets underway on Thursday ahead of their season-opener with Central Michigan on Sept. 1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.