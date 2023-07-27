Man fatally shot in Lansing found to be act of self-defense, says prosecutor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office said the fatal shooting of a man in Lansing back in April was an act of self-defense.

Previous story: Lansing police identify victim in Friday morning shooting

On April 7 at around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Dorchester Circle and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing Police said they found 23-year-old Camrun Thornton at the scene who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The prosecutor’s office determined the person who shot Thronton to death was acting in self-defense. Therefore, the case has been denied criminal prosecution.

The prosecutor’s office learned the person who shot Thronton was a state parolee who has since been returned to prison on a parole violation.

We are going to notify the Michigan Department of Corrections of the status of this case. While a parolee could have violated the terms of their service even committing an act of self-defense, we do believe the MDOC and its parole board should have this information available for assessment.

