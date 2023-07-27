LIVE: Oxford HS shooter appears in court for Miller hearing

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, a special hearing will be held in which a judge will decide how to sentence Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooter, in connection with the November 2021 mass shooting.

The hearing, called a Miller hearing, must first be held before a sentencing. During this, the judge will take into consideration a number of factors before handing down a sentence. While Crumbley is charged as an adult, he cannot be automatically given a life sentence without chance for parole because he is a minor. He pled guilty in October 2022.

