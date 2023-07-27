Advertise With Us

LIVE: Oxford HS shooter appears in court for Miller hearing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, a special hearing will be held in which a judge will decide how to sentence Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooter, in connection with the November 2021 mass shooting.

The hearing, called a Miller hearing, must first be held before a sentencing. During this, the judge will take into consideration a number of factors before handing down a sentence. While Crumbley is charged as an adult, he cannot be automatically given a life sentence without chance for parole because he is a minor. He pled guilty in October 2022.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power
Lansing Police identify victim killed in crash on Cedar Street
The boy was found in the shallow end of the pool by his father.
2-year old drowns in Jackson County pool
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Crash impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County
Storm damage seen near Lake Somerset Photo: Matt Bicknell
Thousands still without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through Wednesday
Crash affecting traffic on US-127 in Jackson County
Crash shuts down one lane of SB US-127 in Jackson County
Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County