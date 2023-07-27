Ingham County Fair begins Sunday

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Families can look forward to six days of non-stop fun in Ingham County.

The annual Ingham County Fair is back this year and will feature rides and a monster truck show.

The fair kicks off Sunday, July 30, and ends on Aug. 5 at the Ingham County Fairground in Mason.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is partnering with Ingham County to provide transit service to the fair running from Monday, July 31 to Saturday, Aug. 5.

People can board the service at the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing and travel to the fairgrounds in Mason via I-496 and US-127.

The express service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continue every hour with the last bus departing the CTC at 9:30 p.m. Buses will leave the fairgrounds to transport riders back to the CTC every hour on Monday between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

See the complete schedule online. CATA will accept all fixed-route bus passes and cash as payment for the $1.25 regular/60-cent discounted one-way fare. Children under 42 inches tall are accompanied by an adult ride for free.

Studio 10 will be live at the fair.

