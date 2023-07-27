Friday is a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday, July 28 a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms and high heat and humidity.

A powerful cold front will move through the area Friday evening and this will help spark off some showers and thunderstorms. It is possible that there are a few rounds of storms on Friday but the greatest risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for all of Mid-Michigan.

This chance for severe weather is not as great as Wednesday but some of the storms could bring some damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

In addition to the storm threat, high heat and humidity will make its return. This will actually begin Thursday with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. The heat continues overnight with low temperatures near 70 degrees and then on Friday, temperatures will get into the lower 90s in many spots. When you account for the very high humidity that will be around, it will feel like it is 95-100 degrees at times on Friday. There is a Heat Advisory for Branch and Hillsdale counties.

Stay with News 10 for more updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.