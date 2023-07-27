Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Hot and humid Thursday... More storms late Friday
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The clean-up is underway after a couple of rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms passed through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Check out our weather video on this page for a viewer video of what was likely a weak tornado near the Ingham/Jackson county line. First Alert: We may have another round of strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday into Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center put our area in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather Friday early this morning.

Today will be a hot and rather humid day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90º. The day starts off with some fog and clouds and we should get back into some sunshine for the afternoon. Tonight plan on clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to near 70º.

Most of Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs Friday climb to the low to mid 90s. We do have a cold front heading our way late Friday afternoon that will bring the chance once again of gusty thunderstorms Friday evening into Friday night. Saturday any rain should end early in the day and we end up partly cloudy. Sunday promises to be mostly sunny. The weekend will be comfortable with high temperatures both days near 80º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 27, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: 47º 1937

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

