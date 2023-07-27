Advertise With Us

Everything is Butter with Bake N’ Cakes

Jeff Johnson from Bake N' Cakes stopped by to show us the yummy Christmas cookies they make during the season!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There is no Christmas without cookies!

Today Studio 10 celebrated Christmas in July with Jeff Johnson the owner of Bake N’ Cakes.

However, that wasn’t the only celebration!

The bakery is coming upon their 40th anniversary of serving those in the Mid-Michigan community.

Along with sugar cookies, they have a variety of other menu options, such as cake, freshly made cinnamon rolls, bread, pies and so much more!

This fall season, you can even make an order for upcoming tailgate.

For more information, visit https://bakencakes.com/.

