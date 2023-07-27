Everything is Butter with Bake N’ Cakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There is no Christmas without cookies!

Today Studio 10 celebrated Christmas in July with Jeff Johnson the owner of Bake N’ Cakes.

However, that wasn’t the only celebration!

The bakery is coming upon their 40th anniversary of serving those in the Mid-Michigan community.

Along with sugar cookies, they have a variety of other menu options, such as cake, freshly made cinnamon rolls, bread, pies and so much more!

This fall season, you can even make an order for upcoming tailgate.

For more information, visit https://bakencakes.com/.

