Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A crash involving two utility trucks has closed one lane on SB US-127 in Jackson Country Thursday morning. The crash was first reported shortly after 7:00 a.m. and our News 10 crew on scene saw two trucks flipped onto their side as a result of the crash.

Initially, the crash had shut down all of SB US-127 between I-94 and Business I-94 along with one lane of northbound traffic. Northbound traffic is now flowing normally and one lane of southbound traffic is back open. Below is the initial tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

NB & SB US-127 between I-94 Exit 43 and BUS I-94 (Michigan Ave) Exit 39

SB Freeway Closed

NB Left Lane Blocked

Due to a Crash

Jackson County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) July 27, 2023

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.