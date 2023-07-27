Advertise With Us

Crash involving two utility trucks affects traffic on US-127 in Jackson County

The crash was reported shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash affecting traffic on US-127 in Jackson County
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A crash involving two utility trucks has closed one lane on SB US-127 in Jackson Country Thursday morning. The crash was first reported shortly after 7:00 a.m. and our News 10 crew on scene saw two trucks flipped onto their side as a result of the crash.

Initially, the crash had shut down all of SB US-127 between I-94 and Business I-94 along with one lane of northbound traffic. Northbound traffic is now flowing normally and one lane of southbound traffic is back open. Below is the initial tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

