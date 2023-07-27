Crash involving truck impacting traffic on I-96 in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A crash involving a truck is impacting traffic on EB I-96 in Ingham County. The left lane is blocked on EB I-96 just to the west of Aurelius Rd, which is about a mile west of the US-127/I-96 interchange.

Our crew on scene reports a truck is tipped over on its side, but the right lane of traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

