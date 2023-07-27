Community cleans Moores Park Pool in Lansing before renovations begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People from the community gathered at Moores Park Pool in Lansing Tuesday afternoon to help clean it up a bit before major renovations begin.

There was a lot of excitement when it was announced last month that lawmakers planned to allocate more than $6 million to restore the pool to its former glory.

It appears the excitement has not worn off. There was a bigger than expected crowd to lend a hand—cleaning up the pool, rake leaves and remove debris around it.

Mary Toshach, the president of Preservation Lansing—a group supporting restoration of the pool—was delighted with the support shown by the community tonight.

“It’s been a great turnout,” said Toshach. “And, I’m excited about the future and the commitment people have for this pool and for helping the city and parks.”

The city-owned pool was closed in 2019 because it needed a lot of maintenance. It has been a fixture in Lansing since 1922, for more than 100 years.

The money to restore the pool has been allocated, but it may not be available until the beginning of the next fiscal year.

