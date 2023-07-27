2 tornadoes confirmed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes were in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said both tornadoes were EF-0′s with estimated peak winds at 70 and 80 mph.

The National Weather Service estimated the first tornado formed at around 2:39 p.m. on July 26 in Stockbridge and ended at around 2:43 p.m. The tornado touched down near Orchard Creek, east of Fitchburg Road and South of Vaseline Road in Jackson County. Dozens of trees were impacted, and several homes had minor roof damage and damage from tree debris. Minor crop damage also occurred along the path. This tornado lifted near Dewey Road.

The second tornado also formed in Stockbridge at around 2:47 p.m. and ended at around 2:51 p.m. on July 26. The tornado touched down just north of Whitehead Lake and south of Territorial Road in northeast Jackson County. The tornado traveled east, crossing Hill Road and lifted just northeast of Leeke Road and north of Bowdish Road, around 500 feet into Livingston County. One business along its path sustained minor structural damage, including roof damage and siding damage.

