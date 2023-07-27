1 injured from shooting on Sadie Court in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting after finding a man shot in the leg Wednesday night.

Lansing Police responded to the 600 block of Sadie Court on July 26 at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a 21-year-old man shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said no arrests had been made.

