1 injured from shooting on Sadie Court in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting after finding a man shot in the leg Wednesday night.

Lansing Police responded to the 600 block of Sadie Court on July 26 at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a 21-year-old man shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said no arrests had been made.

