Update on Wednesday’s First Alert Weather
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with an update on our severe weather.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 26, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1966
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1891
- Jackson Record High: 99º 1916
- Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.