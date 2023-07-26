University students share research projects at Mid-Michigan Symposium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Michigan State University and other institutions were invited to share their research projects at the Mid-Michigan Symposium Wednesday for undergraduate research experiences.

The 13th annual symposium welcomes students from diverse academic disciplines to share their research and creative activities with the university community.

Over 300 undergraduate students from 100 different institutions are participating in the symposium.

The event started earlier at 9 a.m. on July 26, and it will run until 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public at the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.