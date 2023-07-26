Advertise With Us

University students share research projects at Mid-Michigan Symposium

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Michigan State University and other institutions were invited to share their research projects at the Mid-Michigan Symposium Wednesday for undergraduate research experiences.

The 13th annual symposium welcomes students from diverse academic disciplines to share their research and creative activities with the university community.

Over 300 undergraduate students from 100 different institutions are participating in the symposium.

The event started earlier at 9 a.m. on July 26, and it will run until 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public at the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan
Nearly $30K worth of stolen property from Bath Township recovered by police

Latest News

Police investigate report of stolen travel trailer from Branch County storage lot
Sparrow providing updates on food insecurity program
Lansing Police identify victim killed in crash on Cedar Street
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day