TRUE Community Credit Union, Parkside Credit Union announce merge

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - TRUE Community Credit Union and Parkside Credit Union announced Wednesday their intention to merge.

The combined credit union will retain the name and brand of TRUE Community Credit Union.

The merger is expected to happen on January 1, 2024, after TRUE Community Credit Union and Parkside Credit Union work with regulatory authorities and stakeholders to obtain the necessary approvals.

TRUE Community Credit Union, headquartered in Jackson, has twelve branch locations in Jackson, Ingham and Washtenaw counties. Parkside Credit Union is headquartered in Westland and offers three branch locations in Wayne County.

“We are so excited to join forces with Parkside Credit Union as we embark on this transformative journey,” said Chrissy Siders, President and CEO of TRUE Community Credit Union. “Together, we embrace a shared vision, combining our strengths and resources to create an unparalleled financial experience that will stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to our members, our communities, and our teams.”

“Our partnership with TRUE Community Credit Union will build a brighter future for both our members and our employees,” said Janet Thompson, President and CEO of Parkside Credit Union. “The alignment of our strategies and cultures as well as a shared vision makes this an ideal collaboration, and we are excited to write the next chapter in our combined credit union’s legacy together.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.