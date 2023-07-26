Advertise With Us

Tigers Rained Out

Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park(WTVG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers’ Wednesday night game at Comerica Park against the Los Angeles Angels has been rained out. It will be made up as part of a natural doubleheader beginning at 1:10pm Thursday. The teams opened the three game series Tuesday night with the Angels winning in ten innings 7-6. The Tigers’ record is now 46-55 with 61 games remaining.

