Tigers fall in extra’s to Angels

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers faced major league baseball’s top player Tuesday night and they held Los Angeles Angels’ star Shoei Ohtani in check.....he was hitless and struck out twice but the Angels still won in 10 innings 7 to 6. Mickey Moniak’s RBI double in the top of he 10th broke a 6-6 tie and provided the margin of victory.

The Tigers scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th to force extra innings. Riley Greene had an RBI double and Spencer Torkelson hit a 2-run double to tie the game before the Angels got the final tally in the 10th inning.

Eric Haase struck out with the tying run on second base to end the game. The Tigers struck out a season high 18 times.

