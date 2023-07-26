Advertise With Us

Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

A teenage restaurant host was beaten by angry customers Sunday night in Memphis after their group of eight was split into two tables. (Source: WMC)
By Rose Johnson, Bria Bolden and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenage restaurant host was beaten by angry customers Sunday night in Memphis after their group of eight was split into two tables, he said.

Memphis police said officers responded to an assault at the Cheddar’s restaurant around 8 p.m.

The restaurant manager told police that two suspects were upset over seating arrangements.

The 17-year-old victim, Omarion Ford, has only been working for about a month as a host at Cheddar’s. Following Sunday’s assault, he said he has since quit his job in fear for his life.

“You never know if they’ll probably come back,” he said. “They’ll probably kill me if I come back. Anything.”

Ford said a family of eight came to the restaurant. After hearing that they would have to wait an hour for a table, one of the family members suggested they split up into smaller groups.

They were seated, but Ford said they were unhappy with the tables and left. However, another large group’s cancellation allowed for the party of eight to be seated together, so Ford offered them a large table that was now available.

But one of the women in the group confronted Ford, asking why they weren’t seated together originally if the table was open. That’s when things took a turn, he said.

Ford said a man with the group punched him in the face. He said he hit back in self-defense, and that’s when the group began attacking him.

Video shows the chaotic aftermath inside the restaurant.

Ford’s mother, Latisha Ford, said she rushed to the restaurant after being told what happened. She said her son was unconscious when she got there.

Latisha Ford said her son was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.

“It’s very hurtful because not only did they do this to him, they are adults and it was a group of people. They could’ve killed my son,” Latisha Ford said.

Now that Omarion Ford is out of the hospital, he and his family want his attackers to be held responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made. Memphis police said they’re looking for a white GMC Denali.

“I do feel like they need to catch (them) and whatever consequences behind that, then they’re going to have to deal with it,” Omarion Ford said. “Because you should not have put your hands on me.”

The restaurant owner released the following statement about the assault:

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence against our team member. Violence has no place in our restaurant and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation. Any further questions should be directed to the Memphis Police Department.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
Tannin in Lansing announces closure
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his take on Michigan State hosting Michigan during...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Thoughts on MSU-UM night game
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver