Tannin in Lansing announces closure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Italian restaurant announced they are closing in August.

Tannin located on Michigan Avenue in Lansing announced on their Facebook that they will be closing on Aug. 3.

“Hopefully you can come dine with for a last time before then,” wrote the restaurant on Facebook Tuesday evening.

