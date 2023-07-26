Studio 10 Celebrates Buy One Give One Wednesdays with Biggby
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can make someone’s day at BIGGBY.
Join us on the dates and locations below and when you purchase a drink, you’ll get an extra one, on BIGGBY, to share with a friend!
- July 26, 2023 - 661 N. Cedar Street, Mason
- August 30, 2023 - 2546 East Jolly Road, Lansing
- September 27, 2023 - 1429 West Saginaw, East Lansing
- October 25, 2023 - 2003 Horton Road, Jackson
- November 22, 2023 - 3520 Okemos Road, Okemos
- December 20, 2023 - 2896 Springport Road, Jackson
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.