Studio 10 Celebrates Buy One Give One Wednesdays with Biggby

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can make someone’s day at BIGGBY.

Join us on the dates and locations below and when you purchase a drink, you’ll get an extra one, on BIGGBY, to share with a friend!

July 26, 2023 - 661 N. Cedar Street, Mason

August 30, 2023 - 2546 East Jolly Road, Lansing

September 27, 2023 - 1429 West Saginaw, East Lansing

October 25, 2023 - 2003 Horton Road, Jackson

November 22, 2023 - 3520 Okemos Road, Okemos

December 20, 2023 - 2896 Springport Road, Jackson

