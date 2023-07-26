Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Celebrates Buy One Give One Wednesdays with Biggby

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can make someone’s day at BIGGBY.

Join us on the dates and locations below and when you purchase a drink, you’ll get an extra one, on BIGGBY, to share with a friend!

  • July 26, 2023 - 661 N. Cedar Street, Mason
  • August 30, 2023 - 2546 East Jolly Road, Lansing
  • September 27, 2023 - 1429 West Saginaw, East Lansing
  • October 25, 2023 - 2003 Horton Road, Jackson
  • November 22, 2023 - 3520 Okemos Road, Okemos
  • December 20, 2023 - 2896 Springport Road, Jackson

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
Tannin in Lansing announces closure
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

national chicken finger day
Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day With Raising Cane’s!
Ingham County Fair Trivia Day 2
Benjamin's Moon
Take Me Home Tuesday Meet George