Staudt on Sports LIVE: Thoughts on MSU-UM night game

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his take on Michigan State hosting Michigan during a night game at Spartan Stadium in October.

It will be the 116th meeting between the in-state rivals and just the third meeting at night. The previous two were both held in Ann Arbor where the Oct. 5, 2017 matchup saw the Spartans leave the Big House victorious with a 14-10 win. Last season’s game saw No. 3 Michigan win defiantly 29-7 en route to a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship.

The Oct. 21 matchup will be the first night game held in East Lansing for the rivalry game.
