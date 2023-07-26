Advertise With Us

Sparrow providing updates on food insecurity program

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide updates on their feeding your growing family program.

The program aims to help address food insecurity among pregnant mothers. Updates will focus on the program and discuss how sparrow plans on improving the health of people in our communities.

The press conference starts at 1 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan
Nearly $30K worth of stolen property from Bath Township recovered by police

Latest News

Police investigate report of stolen travel trailer from Branch County storage lot
University students share research projects at Mid-Michigan Symposium
Lansing Police identify victim killed in crash on Cedar Street
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day