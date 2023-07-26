Sparrow providing updates on food insecurity program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide updates on their feeding your growing family program.

The program aims to help address food insecurity among pregnant mothers. Updates will focus on the program and discuss how sparrow plans on improving the health of people in our communities.

The press conference starts at 1 p.m.

