So Far No Noon Games For Spartans

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has now learned the starting times for seven of its 12 regular season games this fall. Four will be at night-- Central Michigan, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Games kicking at 3:30pm are Richmond and Maryland. The Washington game is set for 5pm. Kick times are not available yet for the remaining five Big Ten games. The Michigan game will be the first night game on October 21st in East Lansing between the teams. They met twice at night in Ann Arbor in 2017 and 2022.

