So Far No Noon Games For Spartans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has now learned the starting times for seven of its 12 regular season games this fall. Four will be at night-- Central Michigan, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Games kicking at 3:30pm are Richmond and Maryland. The Washington game is set for 5pm. Kick times are not available yet for the remaining five Big Ten games. The Michigan game will be the first night game on October 21st in East Lansing between the teams. They met twice at night in Ann Arbor in 2017 and 2022.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.