Small business resource fair to be held in Jackson

(KGWN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There will be a small business resource fair in Jackson Wednesday to help support small businesses.

The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority is working to revitalize Jackson’s southside neighborhoods, and attracting and growing local businesses is a key priority.

The Jackson Small Business Resource Fair is a forum for Jackson entrepreneurs and business support organizations to network, share ideas, and find resources to bolster business development.

The fair is on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forty Nine South in Jackson’s Southside.

