Police investigate report of stolen travel trailer from Branch County storage lot

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating a report of a stolen travel trailer from a storage lot in Branch County.

Authorities said the alleged theft happened at a storage lot at the 700 block of E Chicago Road between June 24 and July 22.

The travel trailer is described as a gray and blue 2023 Heartland Pioneer BH270.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

