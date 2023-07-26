Panthers Name Bryce Young Starting Quarterback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Carolina Panthers have named Alabama rookie Bryce Young their starting quarterback to begin the new season. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement Wednesday. Young was the first pick in the April draft. Young was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He was competing against veteran Andy Dalton.

