Panthers Name Bryce Young Starting Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Carolina Panthers have named Alabama rookie Bryce Young their starting quarterback to begin the new season. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement Wednesday. Young was the first pick in the April draft. Young was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He was competing against veteran Andy Dalton.

