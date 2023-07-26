OK2SAY receives thousands of tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a system for school students and staff to report safety concerns without revealing their identity.

A new report showed OK2SAY appeared to be working in Michigan as in 2022, more than 7,400 tips came into the program which is up 19% from 2021.

The top categories reported included bullying, suicide, drugs, mental health concerns or harassment, and then threats.

26 tips led to weapons being confiscated. 42 tips resulted in drugs or alcohol being seized.

People can report by calling emailing or texting the organization, and can also download an app on their phone.

