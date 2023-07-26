MLB Extends Commissioner’s Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - the 30 Major League Baseball owners have extended the contract of Commissioner Rob Manfred through January of 2029. Manfred will guide the game through another collective bargaining contract, set to expire after the 2026 season. Manfred is 64 years old and had a year remaining on his previous contract. At the end of the extension Manfred will be 70.

