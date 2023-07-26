Advertise With Us

MLB Extends Commissioner’s Contract

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024...
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - the 30 Major League Baseball owners have extended the contract of Commissioner Rob Manfred through January of 2029. Manfred will guide the game through another collective bargaining contract, set to expire after the 2026 season. Manfred is 64 years old and had a year remaining on his previous contract. At the end of the extension Manfred will be 70.

