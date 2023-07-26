Advertise With Us

Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A tall construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media show flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane’s arm scraped the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze. Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The location on Manhattan’s West Side is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan
Nearly $30K worth of stolen property from Bath Township recovered by police

Latest News

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
Severe weather is possible for Wednesday afternoon and evening. First Alert Chief Meteorologist...
Detailing the severe weather chances with the First Alert Weather Team
A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024