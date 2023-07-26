Advertise With Us

Lansing Police identify victim killed in crash on Cedar Street

(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police identified the person killed in a car crash on Cedar Street in Lansing early Friday morning.

Previous story: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash on Cedar Street in Lansing

Lansing Police said the two-car crash happened on July 21 at around 1 a.m. on Cedar Street near Erie Street. One of the cars lost control while driving south on Cedar Street and struck a tree near the Riverfront Apartments. The Lansing Fire Department performed lifesaving measures on the person in the car that hit the tree but was unsuccessful.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Elvis Gonzalez from Lansing.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department (517) 483-4600.

