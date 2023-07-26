Lansing Lugnuts pitcher visits White House, talks new CBA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a 22-hour journey Kumar Nambiar won’t soon forget.

“I think I tried to appreciate the moment as much as possible sitting down in the White House and the west wing, Nambiar told News 10 last week. “It didn’t really hit me until I sat down in the airport and gave my family a call. They were just like, ‘yeah, I don’t think you understand how impressive and important what just happened was’ and it’s a memory I’ll have for the rest of my life.

Nambiar, a 34th round pick out of Yale, was headed back to Lansing after his All-Star break when he got a call from a friend in the Major League Baseball Players’ Association (MLBPA).

He was picked to represent the MLBPA in a panel with president Joe Biden, as Nambiar was heavily involved in minor league baseball’s first ever collective bargaining agreement.

“I think when we officially unionized I felt personally that being a leader was very important to me,” Nambiar said. “A lot of my teammates have struggled and being able to give back to some of those teammates and other people in need and every generation of baseball players coming forward is a great thing and I’m very lucky to be able to do that.”

After agreeing to the visit on a Friday, Nambiar threw a scoreless inning against the West Michigan Whitecaps, then bought a suit and plane ticket to Washington, D. C.

That Monday, he was in the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House, with other guests: members of unionized groups and the acting Secretary of Labor.

“We sat down for a few hours kind of talked about the struggles of unionization and some of the benefits from doing it,” Nambiar said. “We have our first collective bargaining agreement in place, which a few of the other workers in different industries do not have yet. So it was good for me to share that experience with the new contract and try to help motivate other people that are trying to organize.”

Nambiar says he’s thankful he’s made an impact for his teammates and even his opponents.

“I don’t think I’m going to appreciate it until I’m 30 years outside of baseball and and the game is completely changed,” Nambiar said. I was right in the middle of that. I got to contribute directly to it and and I’m proud now, but I think I’ll be more proud of what we’ve been able to do as a group looking back at it.”

The new CBA expires in December of 2027.

