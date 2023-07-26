Advertise With Us

JATA offering free rides to cooling centers during heat emergencies

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, the Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) is offering Jackson residents free rides to the city’s cooling centers during heat emergencies.

The company said that these “hot tickets” are for people who don’t have air conditioning and for people whose health would be at risk if they overheat. According to the CDC, people 65 years and older and young children are most likely to suffer from a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Here are the cooling centers that you can get a free ride to:

  • The Department of Aging, located on Lansing Ave. During the week, it’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on Saturdays it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The King Recreation Center on Adrian Street. Officials said this cooling center will be open anytime the forecast predicts that the temperatures will feel like it’s hotter than 90 degrees
  • The Carnegie Library on West Michigan Avenue
  • JATA’s transfer center will also serve as a cooling center that’s located on West Courtland Street
  • The Westwood Mall

