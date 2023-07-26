Jackson County judge sentences two to decades in prison for sex crimes

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka announced two men had received lengthy sentences for criminal sexual conduct charges.

Soloman Snellenberger was sentenced to 25-50 years on one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) in the first degree.

Herbert Hill was sentenced to 37-50 for one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) in the first degree and 25-45 years on one count of CSC in the second degree. He was sentenced as a violent habitual offender. He must serve a minimum of 37 years before he is eligible for parole.

Judge John G. McBain sentenced both men.

“First, I want to thank Judge McBain. This is a very strong sentence and appropriate for the facts,” said Jarzynka regarding Snellenberger’s sentencing. “I also want to thank the Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety for investigating this case. They did a great job. In particular, Detective Sam Philipp did an excellent job.”

The sentence for Snellenberger is for a number of incidents in Jackson County over several years where he sexually assaulted multiple victims who were all minors.

Hill’s sentence relates back to an incident in the City of Jackson in September of 2019 where he sexually assaulted a victim who was a minor at the time.

In Michigan, the maximum possible sentence for CSC 1st Degree is Life in the Department of Corrections.

“Justice was served not only for the victims but also for their families and our community,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

