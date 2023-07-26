Ingham Academy celebrates Class of 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nine young people have been given a chance to stay out of trouble with the law and turn their lives around.

Wednesday in Lansing students at the Ingham Academy celebrated their hard work and dedication to improving their lives by getting their high school diplomas.

The group graduated from the day treatment program for at-risk youth. Young people who have committed crimes that landed them in juvenile court are referred to the program and provided additional individualized support to help them succeed in their home communities.

18-year-old Carl Johnson says he was running the streets, robbing people, and using marijuana. Johnson says he feels blessed, despite the doubts that he faced, not only from others but himself. He wants to be an example for his younger siblings.

“You can be a cool person by being you, being yourself,” he says. “Not allowing other people to change you into something that you don’t want to be.”

The program and graduation recognized and celebrated students who have not been successful in traditional high school. This is the second-largest class to complete the program in its 10-year history.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.