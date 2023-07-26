Hire a Veteran Day and resources to transition to a normal life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average American may not be aware of the challenges former servicemen and women face. These could include reconnecting with family and adjusting to the pace of a normal life. Things as simple as job applications and providing necessities like clothing, housing, and even food are a few things that make the transition tough. National Hire a Veteran Day looks to encourage employers worldwide to hire veterans who carry unique skills.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs highlights these challenges because many veterans have never had a job outside of the military and leaving the structure and routine can be a culture shock says former veteran Sarah Anderson.

“Getting out the military is tough on your mental health and personal identity. There are a lot of mental health issues that veterans face.”

Anderson served eight years in the Marine Core and encourages veterans leaving active duty to lean on their local military community.

“The culture of the military is very similar to the culture of the veteran community. Places like the VFW and American Legion exist to provide a community. If you’re going to college, go to your local Student Veterans of America group. Find other veterans to lean on because there are other people that are going through the exact same thing or very similar things that you are. You are not alone even if you feel like it.”

Anderson adds many skills are transferable from the military. Being organized or leading team are a few. Additional resources for veterans looking for jobs following activity can be found below.

Resources:

