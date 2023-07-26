Hall 224, entertainment venue, re-schedules grand opening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Concerts, comedy, and corporate events are coming to a new Lansing entertainment venue - but when exactly are they coming?

“Grewal Hall 224″ was scheduled to open July 15, but construction delays are leading to re-scheduled shows and refunds. While the shows have now been pushed back until Aug. 23, Hall 224 in downtown Lansing comes with excitement.

“It seems like a lot of things are opening up. It’s really seeming to clean up a little bit, and a lot of nice things are beginning to happen here,” said Kathe Bowen, a Lansing Resident.

The owners didn’t anticipate a few of the structural issues, such as problems with the interior brick walls and the roof.

“We’ve got some finishing touches to do, all the structural things have been wrapped up so we’re getting excited,” said Jenna Meyer, one of five co-owners at Hall 224.

The owners don’t want to ruin the big reveal, and won’t allow us to show the interior. However, News 10 saw lots of contractors inside working hard.

“You just walked by (Hall 224), what were you thinking when you peeked in the doors?” asked News 10′s Erin Bowling.

“I was like ‘what is this?’ and I looked in and it looks like it’s gonna be a huge venue,” said Bowen. “It looks like a nice big long bar, and it looks very nice.”

“All five partners of Grewal Hall are Lansing natives, and realize that there’s a void in the community for live music,” said Meyer.

After 22 years of live events by the river, Lansing’s Common Ground Music Festival has yet to return, making the new indoor venue of Hall 224 a welcomed sight for some Lansing residents.

“You think you’re gonna be headed to Hall 224?” asked Bowling.

When asked News 10 asked if she would attend events at Hall 224, Bowen laughed and said, “Absolutely, absolutely.”

With live events and social opportunities, they hope to bring music back to downtown. Aside from concerts, Hall 224 will host weddings, happy hours, trade shows, holiday parties, and much more. If you bought tickets for the canceled shows, you can get a refund or reschedule your visit.

