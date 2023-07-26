Giants Sign Lineman to Record Breaking Deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The New York Giants have signed left tackle Andrew Thomas to a record breaking contract extension and announced it on Wednesday. Training camp is now opening. Thomas’ agent tells ESPN the 2020 first round draft pick is getting a five year $117.5 million extension. And $67 million is guaranteed out of the gate, a record for an offensive lineman. Thomas is 24 years old and he is now under contract through the 2029 season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.