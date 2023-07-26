Advertise With Us

Giants Sign Lineman to Record Breaking Deal

New York Giants
New York Giants(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The New York Giants have signed left tackle Andrew Thomas to a record breaking contract extension and announced it on Wednesday. Training camp is now opening. Thomas’ agent tells ESPN the 2020 first round draft pick is getting a five year $117.5 million extension. And $67 million is guaranteed out of the gate, a record for an offensive lineman. Thomas is 24 years old and he is now under contract through the 2029 season.

