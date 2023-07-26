Advertise With Us

Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student

A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to one to five years in prison
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Tubtim “Sue” Howson(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash was sentenced Wednesday to one to five years in prison.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, of Oakland County, pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She will receive credit for the 160 days she has already served in the Oakland County Jail, WXYZ-TV reported.

The crash killed 22-year-old Ben Kable of Shelby Township, who was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. Kable was home from the university for the holidays.

Howson is a dual U.S. and Thai citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. Authorities in Thailand took her into custody, and she was returned to the U.S. in February.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.

