Detailing the severe weather chances with the First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather is possible for Wednesday afternoon and evening. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on what makes it another First Alert Weather Day.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 26, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1966
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1891
- Jackson Record High: 99º 1916
- Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977
