Consumers Energy preparing for Wednesday’s severe weather, high temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As severe weather is expected to hit Mid-Michigan beginning Wednesday afternoon, Consumers Energy said it’s preparing for the potential hazards the storms may cause.

News 10′s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the area on July 26. Thunderstorms containing damaging winds of 60-70 MPH, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. Hail and even a few spin-up tornados cannot be ruled out this afternoon. The threat of severe weather has prompted a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday on WILX.

Consumers Energy said crews are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with restoration efforts.

After the storms, temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees. Residents can call 2-1-1 to connect with resources that offer assistance in their community, such as cooling centers or other needs. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Consumers Energy advises the following when preparing for possible severe weather:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit with flashlights, extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can safely go past workers on roadsides.

Visit Consumers Energy’s Outage Center for tips on preparing before, during and after a storm.

