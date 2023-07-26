Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day With Raising Cane’s!

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Chicken Finger Day is tomorrow but today, Studio 10 is getting your prepared on all on the deals you can get at Raising Cane’s!

Michigan’s only Raising Cane’s location is located in East Lansing.

They are known for their craveable Chicken Finger meals.

Their delicious menu items include the craveable Chicken Finger meals complete with Cane’s sauce, Cane’s toast, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, and customer’s choice of drink including fresh-squeezed lemonade and fresh-brewed tea served over our signature crushed ice.

Raising Cane’s currently has over 750 locations in over 35 states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2023.

To celebrate, Raising Cane’s is giving away one free Chicken Finger to every Caniac Club member.

Customers can redeem the offer by swiping their Caniac Club card, placing an order through the Cane’s mobile app/online or scanning the QR code in the mobile app.

To join the Caniac club, head to your local Cane’s, ask a Crewmember for a Caniac card and register the card online.

Rachelle and Claudia played a game of trivia to test their knowledge on chicken. Check it out!

